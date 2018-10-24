National Lottery funding will help civic trust showcase old Burnley photos

Burnley Civic Trust can now move ahead with an exciting new project after receiving Heritage Lottery funding totalling £32,400.



The project, entitled “Changing Burnley 1965 to 1985”, will see old images from the Burnley Express digitised and made available to the wider community.

Volunteers, recruited as part of the project, will collate the images while learning new skills for which training and support will be provided.

There will also be the opportunity to carry out further research into the stories behind the images, which will prove a valuable resource for both local and national researchers.

In addition talks, exhibitions and workshops will take place across various venues and a website for the images will also be created.

Historian Roger Frost, chairman of Burnley Civic Trust, said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players.

“We are confident the project will allow people to take an active interest in their Lancashire heritage as well as preserving this fantastic resource for the future and the wider community.

“Burnley Civic Trust felt it was important that this valuable resource of Burnley and District life was not lost.

“The second half of the 20th Century is often overlooked as not being historically significant but it is a time when much change was taking place.

“The images and the stories that accompany them reveal much of interest about recent history which has been forgotten.”

Anybody wanting further information about the project or who may be interested in becoming a volunteer for Burnley Civic Trust, which is located in rooms at the rear of Burnley Town Hall, can email burnleycivictrust@gmail.com or visit www.burnleycivictrust.org.uk.

