National bathroom retailer closing its Burnley store after company goes into administration

The Burnley branch of a national bathroom retailer is to close after the company went into administration.

The UK’s biggest bathroom specialist, Bathstore, has entered administration after the company failed to find a buyer.

The Burnley outlet, based in Church Street, is one of the stores listed for closure.

The company has been loss making after a poor year, which has been attributed to the tough high street retail economy and the collapse in the pound.

Ryan Grant, the joint administrator, said: “Despite significant investment into the business over the past five years, Bathstore has struggled to overcome the well-documented challenges facing the UK retail sector.

“The appointment was made after several months of difficult trading, and the failure of ongoing talks to find a buyer for the business.

“Bathstore is continuing to trade in administration whilst the administrators seek a buyer.”

Customers will be contacted with the majority of outstanding orders due to be fulfilled. All installation services have been cancelled.

No offers have been made for the business as of yet.