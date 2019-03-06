National Apprenticeship Week: new marketing apprenticeships offer invaluable opportunity for aspiring North West professionals

Following research showing that apprenticeships are holding increasing sway when it comes to recruitment in the marketing industry, two new government-backed apprenticeship schemes will provide the North West’s aspiring marketeers an invaluable route into profession.



Approved by Institute for Apprenticeships, the schemes have been launched to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week and come hot on the heels of Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) data showing that more and more businesses are looking for apprentices rather than degree-holders when it comes to filling marketing positions.

Benefiting from apprenticeship levy funding, the apprenticeships include a Level 6 Marketing Manager programme and a Level 4 Marketing Executive programme - qualifications backed by leading organisations including Mercedes Financial Services, Seetec, Clarks, and BT - with the first apprentices to complete their training by 2020.

“We have long believed in the importance of professional training for marketers," said Maggie Jones, Director of Qualifications and Partnerships at CIM. "Apprenticeships create a clear and credible non-academic route to joining the marketing profession.

"Investment in them will help improve access to our industry and, in turn, nurture diverse talent within it," Maggie added. "Marketing is an exciting and rewarding career and it is fantastic news that we’re able to open it up to more people thanks to this funding.”

For more information or to join the scheme, head to https://www.cim.co.uk/more/apprenticeships/