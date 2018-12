Musical students at Padiham Primary School are mastering the skill of playing the ukulele.

Year three pupils have been learning the instrument, that originates from Hawaii and was made famous by Lancashire film star and singer George Formby in the 1940s.

Tutor Phil Taylor-Fleming from Lancashire Music Services, has been putting the children through their paces and they have mastered how to play the carol Silent Night in time for a Christmas concert due to be held at the end of this week.