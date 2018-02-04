Musical madness means it must be love for students

There will be 'Madness' at Padiham's Shuttleworth College next week as students take to the stage in the musical 'Our House.'

The musical will have parents and students singing along to hit songs such as 'It Must Be Love', 'Baggy Trousers' and 'My Girl.'

Following the story of Joe Casey, it looks at how one decision changes his life.

Year 9 student Aaron Fletcher has a star role as 'Good Joe' while Jay Murray plays 'Bad Joe' with Paris Ellis playing the love interest 'Sarah.'

Jay said: "I hadn't heard of Madness until the musical but I like them now!"

Aaron said: "My mum was obsessed with them so we play their songs all the time in the car now."

The show runs from Tuesday to Thursday, February 6th to 8th at 7-30pm.

Tickets are £4 for adults, £2 for children and £10 for a family ticket.

Contact the school reception for tickets.