Musical legends are stars of village Scarecrow Festival

The Beatles, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and Bob Marley were just some of the musical legends spotted at the annual Worsthorne and Hurstwood Scarecrow Festival.

Inspired by the musical theme for 2018, villagers pulled out all the stops to create a fabulous collection of scarecrows.

And all their hard work paid off as the event attracted hundreds of visitors over the Bank Holiday weekend which was flooded with sunshine.

Organised by the Friends of Worsthorne and Hurstwood visitors brought trail guides so they could view all the scarecrows and with over 100 entries the task of picking the winners was a tricky one but it was the public who decided.

In the end the winning hand carved wooden trophy went to Hannah Kobayashi of Salterforth Bridge, Hurstwood with her Sir Didymus scarecrow who features in the film Labyrinth with David Bowie.

Second place went to Andy Smith of The Crescent with The Beatles Abbey Road and Anne Pickles of Gorple Green came third with The Worsthorne Village People.

Highly commended by the judges were Pink Floyd on Barnfield Avenue , Yellow submarine on Brownside Road and Worsthornbury festival by Worsthorne Primary School.

The event included stalls, refreshment and children's traditional fairground rides on the village green.

Andy Devanney who is a member of the Friends' group and also a parish councillor said: "“We improved on last year and intend to make it even bigger and better next year.

"It was brilliant to see the whole community pull together."

Chairman of the Friends group Louise Darcy said it had been a fantastic event and she was impressed with the wealth of talent in the village.