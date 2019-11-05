Mum of Burnley schoolboy left blind after freak firework accident calls for them to be banned from sale to public

A Burnley mum has called for a total ban on the sale of fireworks to the general public.

Nicola Sayers made the call today on Bonfire Night which is also the third anniversary of a tragic accident which left her son, Tyler Norris-Sayers, blind in his right eye when he was hit in the face with a firework.

Nicola said: "I would definitely like to see a total ban on the sale of fireworks to the public.

"I have heard so many horror stories about accidents and injuries with them and children getting hold of them.

"Fireworks seem to be getting bigger and louder every year but the public are not experts in pyrotechnics so why are they allowed to buy something that is basically an explosive?

"Only those organising a proper organised display should be allowed to buy them."

Life changed in an instant for Tyler when a firework flew into the crowd and hit him in the eye causing devastating injuries during a display held at Rosegrove Railway Club in November, 2016.

Family, friends and the community rallied with offers of help and messages of support and when members of the Jap2Jap car club heard about what had happened to car mad Tyler, they organised two shows in Burnley with Tyler and his family as guests of honour.

And Tyler, who was just 11 at the time of the accident, was taken into the care of doctors at UK's top eye hospital, the Queen Victoria in East Grinstead, West Sussex.

Doctors there specialise in reconstructive and stem cell surgery and Tyler has had numerous operations to try to restore the sight in his eye.

Now a student at Burnley High School, brave Tyler has undergone a number of stem cell transplants which involved taking a skin graft from inside his mouth to use as a membrane to protect his eye.

Doctors have attempted a corneal reconstruction but this has been unsuccessful so far due to scar tissue on Tyler'e eye. Medics are now monitoring his eye to see if and when they could operate.

Nicola, who lives with her son in Rosegrove, said: "At the moment Tyler's eye is settled and they are happy with it but they still don't know if they will ever be able to restore his sight."

The hospital put Nicola in touch with a family in Ireland whose son suffered the same injuries as Tyler after he was hit with a firework while walking along the street.

Nicola said: "His accident happened a year after Tyler's and at 16 he is older but we have been able to chat with the family and I have told his mum what to expect regarding the medical side of things.

Although he isn't allowed to play contact sports Tyler was thrilled to be able to go swimming on holiday abroad for the first time this summer.

Nicola said: "He had to wear goggles but at least he could enjoy himself doing normal things children his age take for granted.

"He is very laid back and takes everything in his stride."