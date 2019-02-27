MP calls for urgent review of road safety in sleepy Ribble Valley village plagued by speeding drivers

An MP has called on Lancashire County Council to install traffic calming measures in a sleepy village that is being plagued by speeding motorists.

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans has called for the measures in Sabden which has seen a dramatic increase in speeding traffic since the opening of the A59 roundabout on Pendle Road which was completed ahead of schedule just last week.

The roundabout was warmly welcomed by local residents who were concerned about the poor safety record of the previous junction, which would have struggled to accommodate the increased traffic caused by numerous developments in Clitheroe.

But residents of Sabden have long been plagued by the high volume of vehicles, that use the village as a quick route from Burnley to Clitheroe, with many drivers navigating the village at high-speeds during peak times, according to Mr Evans.

And ironically residents believe the problem has got worse since the roundabout was opened.

Mr Evans said: “Many cars pass through Sabden to reach Burnley or Clitheroe at dangerously fast speeds.

" I have previously spent time next to the War Memorial watching the cars as they enter the village from

Clitheroe Road.

"It is truly surprising that there has not been more accidents – particularly with the close proximity of Sabden School to the stretch of road.”

“I fully appreciate the views of Sabden’s residents who feel the problem is accentuated since the

opening of the roundabout.

"With this in mind, I have contacted the Leader of Lancashire County Council, Geoff Driver, to request an urgent review of road safety on Clitheroe Road and Padiham Road and to provide traffic calming solutions which will alleviate the existing problems.”

Mr Evans was named as Road Safety Parliamentarian of the Month for August 2018, by Brake, the road safety charity, and Direct Line Group.

The award highlighted the MP's work in campaigning for the A59 roundabout, as well as lobbying for additional money to fix Lancashire’s many potholes.