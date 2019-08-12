MP calls for Ribble Valley facility to benefit from £1.8M pot of cash earmarked for NHS

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans has called for Calderstones Hospital to receive a share of the extra funding that has been promised to the NHS.

Mr Evans made the call after the Prime Minister recently announced a £1.8 billion pot for improvements to NHS front-line services, including a £33 million grant for Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, the body who manages Calderstones, to provide a 40-bed low secure unit for people with learning disabilities.

Mr Evans, who has campaigned hard to save Calderstones Hospital from complete closure, has urged the

Chief Executive of Mersey Care, Joe Rafferty, to direct the funds to the existing facility in Whalley.

Speaking of the suitability of Calderstones for the investment, Mr Evans said: “Calderstones has been a centre of excellence for low-secure care for many moons, and there is no reason why the site should close its doors.

"Calderstones boasts not only fantastic staff, but also fantastic facilities - including the ‘Maplewood’ unit which cost the taxpayer £7 million just nine years ago and is one of few low to zero carbon emissions facilities to treat mental health patients.

“This additional funding has been allocated directly to Mersey Care to build a 40-bed unit, it can easily be spent on safeguarding the future of Calderstones as an in-community care facility.

"I will continue to make representations on this front to Mr Rafferty, who must see the vast potential of

Calderstones.”

The Calderstones site has been earmarked for closure since 2016, and Mr Evans has since lobbied senior figures to suggest alternative uses for the state-of the-art facility.

Calderstones is the only NHS facility in the UK which specialises in learning disabilities.