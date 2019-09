A charity curry evening will be held next month to raise funds for a Burnley homelessness project.

The event will be held at the award-winning Usha restaurant in Rossendale Road on Monday, October 28th. from 7-30pm.

Money raised on the night will go towards helping Emmaus Burnley continue its work supporting formerly homeless people.

Tickets are £16 with 50% going directly to the charity. They can be booked by ringing Peter Pike on 07979891801.

For more details, visit www.emmaus.org.uk/burnley.