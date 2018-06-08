Mountainous challenge for Burnley's smallest babies

Britain's three highest mountains await a team of intrepid Burnley medics planning to conquer them all in 24 hours, and raise money to improve care for some of the tiniest babies in the area.

The Burnley General Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit team of consultant neonatologist Dr Andy Cox, matron Caroline Cowman, ward clerk Janine Sinclair and dietician Tim Reid will attempt the Three Peaks Challenge which involves climbing the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales, in just 24 hours.

All money raised will be for the NICU Endowment Fund which is used to better families and babies experience on their neonatal journey.

Dr Cox said: “We chose the Three Peaks Challenge as it brings to mind the many challenges babies and parents are faced with when a sick or premature baby is born.

“With many uphill struggles and downward battles which can sometimes seem long but always striving to move forward so that one day, a healthy baby is discharged home.”

To reach the summit of Great Britain’s three highest peaks - Ben Nevis (1,345 metres), Scafell Pike (978 metres) and Snowdon (1,085 metres) – the NICU team has set themselves a punishing training schedule over and above the many hours they dedicate to saving young lives at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

“In addition to completing the Three Peaks Challenge in just 24 hours, we’ll be climbing in pitch black during the middle of the night and driving more than 500 miles between Ben Nevis in northern Scotland and Snowdon in Wales,” explains Matron Caroline Cowman.

Dr Cox is encouraging local companies to get behind the NICU staff’s mammoth fund-raising effort.

“Providing transport, accommodation, specialist clothing, food and fuel all reduces the final fundraising total, so we’d be delighted if one or two local companies come forward and donate these items to help our cause,” added Dr Cox.

Companies and individuals can support the NICU Team by donating to their fund-raising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/threepeaksnicu