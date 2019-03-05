Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision at the notorious A59 Sawley Brow junction

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an accident involving a car and motorcyclist on the A59.

Police and paramedics were called at 12-42pm today (Tuesday) to reports of a collision and the road is currently closed both ways.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "There has been an accident involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle. The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital but it's too early to say what injuries he suffered.

"Police remain on the scene and the road has been closed."

