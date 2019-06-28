Motorcyclist and teenage cyclist suffer broken bones following Burnley accident

A teenage cyclist and an adult motorbike rider were injured following a collision on a busy Burnley road yesterday evening.



The accident happened on Accrington Road, near the junction with Rossendale Road, when a Suzuki motorbike, ridden by a 30 year-old man, collided with a pedal cycle ridden by a 15 year-old boy.

The motorcyclist suffered a broken femur and the cyclist suffered a broken collarbone.

Police confirmed the road was closed for some time following the accident which took place at 6-30pm.