Motor enthusiasts gear up for Turf Moor show

The Pendle Powerfest team is kicking off its 2018 events calendar on with a brand new venture at Turf Moor.

Branded as “Premier League Cars and Coffee”, the no book, no cost meeting format has proved popular across the country with owners of every possible type of vehicle encouraged to show it off and meet like-minded people.

Ford Mustang

The Pendle Powerfest team has gained lots of experience running these events at Rolls-Royce Leisure in Barnoldswick and are now bringing it to Burnley on Saturday, April 7th.

“We wanted to start exploring new locations to take our popular event to, with the aim of offering something extra on top of just somewhere to park up and show your vehicle,” said organiser Chris Walker

“The people at Burnley FC have been extremely helpful in helping us organise, what we hope to be a high profile and popular event.”

It will be held at the Turf Moor car park with the club providing catering inside the stadium in the James Hargreaves Suite, offering stunning views of the pitch. A share of the profits from this will go to the charity fundraising.

For those wanting an even closer look, the club is running hourly 30 minute stadium tours priced at £5 for adults and £2.50 for children. The club shop will also be open for those wanting to take home any souvenirs.

For the team of volunteers behind Pendle Powerfest, it will be an opportunity to meet lots of new people who have a shared interest, raise some money towards their charity fundraising and hopefully deliver a top of the league event.

They are also looking for people who may wish to help out at the Movie Themed main event on Sunday, May 27th at Nelson and Colne College.

The charity the team are working in aid of this year is Once Upon a Smile, which specialises in helping families with bereavement. Its Community champion, the GoPI3ks group – a new charity supporting those with an overgrowth in the PIK gene – will also be in attendance to raise awareness of this rare condition.

For further information please search for “Pendle Powerfest” on Social Media or visit www.pendlepowerfest.com