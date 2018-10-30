More than 100 young people in Burnley caught without a TV licence

More than 100 young people in Burnley have been caught watching live television or BBC iPlayer without a licence in the past year.

A total of 107 young people between the ages of 18 and 25 were caught watching live TV or BBC iPlayer without a TV Licence in the past year in Burnley, according to new figures released by TV Licensing.

With more than 24,000,000 students at nearby University of Central Lancashire, TV Licensing is reminding students they could face prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000 if they are caught watching live TV, or BBC programmes on iPlayer, on any device, without a TV Licence.

Matthew Thompson, spokesman for TV Licensing, said: “Every year there are myths which circulate around campus about when you do and don’t need a licence.

"As most students own at least one device capable of showing live TV or watching BBC iPlayer - such as a laptop, smartphone or tablet computer – it’s important they know the law around being correctly licensed.

"If you’re watching live TV on any device, including mobiles and tablets, or watch catch up programmes on BBC iPlayer, you need to be covered by a TV Licence.”

TV Licensing is asking students who are worried about paying for a TV Licence, to get in touch, as there are many payment options available, from paying in one go to spreading the cost over the year. Students can easily check if they need a licence on the TVL website – www.tvlicensing.co.uk/studentinfo – or by calling 0300 790 6113.