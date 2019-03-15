More houses planned for Padiham development

Plans to build 45 more houses at a new development site in Padiham are set to be given the green light.

The latest stage of the development, on land at the west side of Station Road and next to Green Lane, has been recommended for approval by Burnley Borough Council planning officers ahead of a Development Control meeting next Thursday.

The application is the latest phase in a development which has already seen 43 houses built and a further 22 already approved.

Work would see 22 one and two bedroom apartments and four semi-detached houses of two and three beds built initially, followed by 14 two-bed semi-detached, two three-bed semi-detached and a terrace of three two and three bed semi-detached.

The properties would be two storey and of traditional appearance