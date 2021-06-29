Missing teenager, 16, last seen three days ago believed to be in Burnley
A missing teenager from Greater Manchester is now believed to be in east Lancashire.
Shaun Berry, from Bury, has not been seen since June 26.
The 16-year-old - who is believed to be in Burnley - is described as a white male, 5ft 7in tall, of slum build with dark brown curly hair.
He has blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.
If you have any information about Shaun's whereabouts, call 101 quoting LC-20210627-1462.
For immediate sightings call 999.
Read More
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.