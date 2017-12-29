Missing teen may be in Burnley

Police are searching for a missing teenage girl who may have links with Burnley.

Madison Broxton, a 16-year-old girl from Chapel-en-le-Frith, has been missing since the early hours of Thursday, December 28th.

Madison, who lives on Manchester Road, is described as white, 5ft 3in. tall with a slim build and straight, black shoulder length hair.

She was wearing a grey hoody with black leggings and black trainers.

Madison has two tattoos; one featuring Roman numerals on her left collarbone and the other a black and grey rose on her left wrist.

Police believe she may have travelled to Burnley.

If you have information on Madison’s whereabouts or if you can help officers locate her, please call 101 and quote incident 10 of December 28.