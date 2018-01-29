Missing pensioner is found safe and well

A pensioner, who had been missing from his home in Burnley, has been found safe and well in London.

Melvyn Dillon (78) was last seen at an address in the Manchester Road area last Thursday, at around 11am.

Police launched an appeal to find him and there were various reports of sightings of Mr Dillon in the Burnley area and he is believed to have withdrawn money from an ATM in the town centre.

He was found by Metropolitan Police in the Camden area of London last night.

Burnley and Padiham Police have thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find Mr Dillon on social media.