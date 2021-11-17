Missing Colne woman last seen three days ago does not have access to her medication

Claire Grime was last seen outside Colne Library in Market Street at around 11.20am on Sunday (November 14).

The 59-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of large build, with light brown hair worn up in a bun.

She usually wears blue jeans, a blue dress, black lace-up trainers and a green coat, police said.

Claire walks with a limp and is believed to be carrying a black carrier bag.

She has links to Manchester and Burnley, as well as Colne.

PC Rosanna Whitley, of Colne Police, said: "We urgently need to find Claire and are asking anybody who sees her or knows where she may be to get in touch straight away.

Claire Grime (pictured) is described as 5ft 4in tall, of large build, with light brown hair worn up in a bun (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Claire is in receipt of regular medication which she doesn't have in her possession and as such she may appear confused.

"If you think you have seen her please tell us straight away."

Anybody with information should call 01282 472479 or 101, quoting log number 1344 of November 14.

For immediate sightings call 999.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.