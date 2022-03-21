Missing Aldershot man last seen leaving Frimley Park Hospital has links to Lancashire

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a “vulnerable” missing man from Aldershot who has links to Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:33 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:50 pm

Jack Morgan was last seen leaving Frimley Park Hospital at around 10am on Tuesday (March 8).

The 33-year-old is described as white, of slim build and around 6ft 1ins tall.

Jack, who links to Lancashire, was last seen wearing black skinny jeans and a hoodie.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: “Jack is vulnerable and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare,”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact 101 urgently, quoting PR/45220025167.

Police appealed for the public’s help to find Jack Morgan from Aldershot. (Credit: Surrey Police)