Mini green campaigners from Burnley are leading the way to save the planet

The fate of the planet lies in the hands of the next generation.

And these youngsters from St Stephen's 19th Burnley Beaver Scouts in Burnley are doing their bit to start the ball rolling.

Inspired by member Alice Barnett, who is only six, they have all made their own dog poo bag holders from recycling pop and water bottles.

Alice saw the idea on television and decided she wanted to follow suit as she was so fed up with dog fouling on the streets close to where she lives and also around her school, Christ the King RC Primary.

There are now around 28 of the bottles dotted around the town filled with nappy sacks and plastic bags ready for dog walkers to help themselves to if they forget their own or run out of supplies while they are out.

Alice's dad, James, who is leader of the Beaver Scouts, said: "The children have thoroughly enjoyed the project.

"It has helped them to feel like they are really making a difference to the environment and it has encouraged them to want to do more things like this."

The bottles have been placed on lamp-posts and other strategic points popular with dog walkers including Scott Park and Towneley Park.

As part of the project the children have been asked to check on their own bottle holders with an adult and make sure the stock of bags is replenished.

The scheme is so popular that St Matthew's Cubs in Burnley, where Alice's big brother, Thomas (nine) is a member have now adopted it.