Mini catwalk queens Hollie and Darcy-Mae are on the runway to success

Little beauties Hollie Mae Holderness and Darcy-Mae York are catwalk experts...at the tender ages of four and one!

The duo are becoming pageant professionals after entering a series of the competitions aimed at boosting the confidence of little girls and encouraging them to show off their talents and skills.

Darcy-Mae with her brothers, Jordan and Riley.

And with a string of titles and credits to their names already, they are sure to be a hit when they take part in the Miss United Kingdom Rose pageant next month.

Darcy-Mae is the holder of a few titles including Miss Easter Sparkle, Miss Summer Beauty and Miss Natural Beauty England 2018 to her name and Hollie.

And Hollie's credits include best Overall Photogenic at Natural Grace, novice supreme at Miss Ruby's pageant and Best Easter at BFF pageant In Birmingham.

Rounds include party and British themed wear and a talent round where judges can expect to see Hollie dancing to her favourite song Can't Stop The Feelin' from the film Trolls.

Little Darcy-Mae is a catwalk queen

Hollie's mum, Heather said: "Hollie loves entering the pageants, she enjoys every minute of it and has made a lot of friends.

"She is very outgoing to start with and this has just increased her confidence."

Hollie lives in Padiham with her mum and dad Stuart and she is looking forward to starting at Padiham Green Primary School.

Hollie will compete in the Princess section for ages four to six and Darcy-Mae, who has only just turned one, will be in the mini section for children aged one to three.

The pageant will be held at Chorley's Masonic Hall on Saturday, September 22nd.

And one of the main aims of the pageants is for contestants to raise money for charity and this year the chosen causes are the mental health charity MIND and the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Hollie's mum, Heather said: "Hollie loves entering the pageants, she enjoys every minute of it and has made a lot of friends.

"It has really helped to build her confidence also."

Darcy-Mae lives in Read with her parents, Tammy Kelly and Jordan York, and she has two big brothers, Riley (five) and three-year-old Jordan.

Tammy said: "Darcy-Mae loves going to the shows, she laughs and smiles all the time.

"This is the sort of thing I would have loved to have taken part in but never had the confidence but nothing seems to phase her."