Men charged after Burnley burglary

Two men have been charged with burglary following a break-in in Burnley.

In the early hours of Wednesday, January 16th, police received reports of a disturbance at a property in Dean Street.

Officers were informed that at the time of the disturbance, the house should have been empty.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Officers from Team One have attended and located two men hiding inside the address. Both men were arrested.

"Paul Foster, 43, and Irudyam Farooq, 38, were later charged with burglary and will soon appear before the courts.

"We will continue to actively target burglars in order to keep our streets safe.

"If you suspect any suspicious activity in your area please call us."