Memory Walk for dementia sufferers to be held in Burnley park

People with dementia – along with their family, friends and supporters – are being invited to join a Memory Walk around Thompson Park.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 16th, meeting at 10-30am at the pavilion (just off Ormerod Road) before setting off at 11am on a short circular route around the newly-refurbished park.

Coun. Margaret Lishman, Burnley Council’s “dementia champion”, said: “Thompson Park is a lovely, calm, peaceful venue and those taking part in this event will have the opportunity to see the park in all its glory, just as autumn starts to take hold.”

The Memory Walk is being organised on behalf of Burnley Dementia Action Alliance with Burnley Council and Burnley Leisure coming together as part of a national campaign by the Alzheimer's Society.

The event is free but anyone interested in taking part is asked to sign up at burnleymemorywalk2018.eventbrite.co.uk

For more information contact Vicki Woods on 07970 685332 or email vwoods@burnley.gov.uk