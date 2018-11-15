Memorial bench is Worsthorne's touching tribute to the Fallen

A permanent reminder of the 100th anniversary to mark the end of World War One has been erected in a closeknit village.

A striking World War One bench has been installed in Hill Street, Worsthorne as part of the village's efforts to commemorate the anniversary.

Funded by the Friends of Worsthorne and Hurstwood the design incorporates the image of soldiers, crosses and poppies.

A new path has been laid on the site and the group has also planted 200 poppy bulbs which will bloom in the Spring.

Volunteers also posted poppies at lamp-posts across Worsthorne and Hurstwood as a mark of respect.