Meet the young Burnley duo who have read over 400,000 words between them

Words DO come easy for these two amazing Burnley schoolchildren who have read an an astonishing 427,894 between them!

Bookworms Jasmine Majid and Charlie Hacking, who both admit they 'love reading' have spent the half term break reading even more.

Both year four pupils at St Augustine’s RC Primary School in Burnley, since September the duo have been working their way through books as part of the Accelerated Reader Programme.

Jasmine is leading the way with 245,526 words.

She said: "I have read 12 books so far, I read at home and at school.

"My favourite books are the Dork Diaries by Rachel Renee Russell about a girl called Nicky who has a diary and someone steals it.

And Jasmine, who has set her heart on becoming on author,, has already written two of her own short stories.

Charlie is close behind having read 182,368 words since September. And one of his favourite authors is David Walliams.

Headteacher Sinead Colbeck said: “It’s fantastic to see the children enjoying reading so much.

"We’ve been using Accelerated Reader for just over a year now and it’s made a huge difference in engaging children in reading for pleasure and purpose."