Medium Steve bringing sensational show to Burnley

One of the UK’s top clairvoyant mediums is bringing an out-of-this-world show to Burnley.

Ex-hairdresser Steve Holbrook will offer messages from deceased loved ones to audience members when he presents his show at The Oaks Hotel, Burnley, on Thursday, September 20th at 7-30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

The evening will act as a “telephone exchange” between the living and the spirit world to provide comfort to people who are dealing with grief.

Steve said he first became aware of life beyond the grave as a child when he awoke to find five soldiers marching through his bedroom, but could only see the top half of them floating through the room.

He added: “This was a very unnerving experience but it was to give me an early glimpse of what was to come, and now it’s as natural as breathing to me.”

His natural gift matured while working as a hairdresser in a Leeds salon, he said. The personal contact and intimate setting opened him up to the voices of spirits; and customers would wait six weeks to see Steve.

“I often wonder if they kept coming back for my ability as a hair stylist, or the possibility they might receive a message from a relative who had passed away,” he said.

He has since swapped the salon for theatres and hotels around the world and has released three books on his life as a medium, Light in the Darkness, Out of this World, and Survival.

He also predicted his celebrity friend Jane MacDonald, singer and co-presenter on ITV’s Loose Women, would be on BBC TV as part of a cruise entertainment documentary.

The next year she became the star of The Cruise, the first docu-soap, and had the biggest-selling debut album of all time.

She has since dedicated her autobiography to Steve, who said in an interview with the Burnley Express last year: “It’s an amazing ability.

“It’s like a good wine - it gets better with age.

“It’s lovely as I get to see faces light up with happy tears.”

Tickets: £17 on 01823 666292; £18 on the door.