McDonald's gives Burnley youth football club a boost with free kit

A local Burnley football team has been given a brand new free kit as part of the McDonald’s Accredited Kit Scheme, which has provided over 250,000 free kits to grassroots football clubs across the UK.

As a thank-you for the gear, AFC Wolves welcomed local McDonald’s franchisee Victor Arciniega, who owns and operates two restaurants in Burnley, and Operations Supervisor Ian Redmayne to come along to their weekly training session.

"Grassroots clubs such as AFC Wolves invest an incredible amount of time providing their local communities with footballing opportunities," said Victor. "It’s important that businesses like McDonald’s support clubs such as AFC Wolves as it means they can use the money saved by the kit and equipment to invest in training more coaches, improving facilities, and reducing the costs passed onto players and their parents.”

A long-standing partner of the FA, this year McDonald’s is celebrating its 15th anniversary of championing those who enable children and young adults of all genders, ages, and abilities to play and enjoy football: an initiative which has clearly had an impact at Lockyer Avenue playing fields in Burnley where AFC Wolves are based.

“We’re very grateful," said Paul Rees, Manager of AFC Wolves. "Having the kit has created fantastic unity and team spirit and given the players extra motivation to train and have a great season.”

