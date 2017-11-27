Mayor's ball raises over £1,000 for good causes

Civic dignitaries from across Lancashire gathered for the annual Mayor of Burnley’s ball on Friday.

Hosted by the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Howard Baker and his partner, Tracey Rhodes, guests enjoyed a meal at the Mechanics Theatre followed by entertainment from Jared Warne as Elvis.

Guests have fun at the Mayor of Burnley's ball

There was a raffle and auction which raised around £1,200 for the Mayor's fund which will go towards local charities and worthy causes.