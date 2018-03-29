Maths whizzkids bring home gold and bronze awards

Two primary school whizzkids made it through to the final of the Primary Maths Challenge.

Harry Anderton and Thomas H were two of the year six pupils at Whalley Primary School who entered the challenge.

The duo were among 68,000 pupils who entered the competition with 3,255 making it through to the bonus round.

Thomas was in the top 167 entrants and was awarded the gold certificate after he achieved a total of 21 out of 25 marks. Harry was in the top 1,033 entrants and was awarded the bronze certificate narrowly missing out on silver.

Headteacher Mr Blackburn said, “We were very proud of all our pupils who entered the competition in November and are delighted that both Thomas and Harry have been awarded certificates.

“It is an outstanding achievement from two excellent mathematicians.”