Mathematicians Awards: Burnley primary school mathletes shine

A quartet of talented mathematicians from a Burnley primary school have progressed to the next round of the Explore Learning National Young Mathematicians Awards and are in with a chance of competing at Cambridge University.

The Year 6 whizz kids selected to represent Reedley Primary School in the unseen maths challenge won their debut bout at Kingsway House in Burnley and will go into arithmetical battle once again in early December as part of the competition developed by maths website NRICH.

"The tasks were fairly challenging and involved a lot of teamwork and problem-solving," said one of the school's reps. "It would mean the world to make it through to the next round and experience going to Cambridge."