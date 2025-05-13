Dan Merriman, the 2024 champion of MasterChef: The Professionals, could soon be cooking for you - in your own home.

Dan, who worked as senior sous chef at the Black Bull Inn in Old Langho, is set to launch an innovative private dining venture called “At Home with Dan”, in collaboration with Northern Dining Group founders Oli Martin and Alex Blamire - who also run Aven in Preston.

This new venture aims to deliver Michelin-starred culinary experiences directly to clients' homes and exclusive venues across the UK, and abroad.

Building on the success of NDG's acclaimed establishments—Aven Restaurant and Foray Catering,—the partnership seeks to redefine fine dining by offering personalized, high-end gastronomic services outside traditional restaurant settings.

“Winning MasterChef rekindled my passion for fine dining,” said Dan. “With 'At Home with Dan,' I want to bring exceptional culinary experiences to intimate settings, allowing guests to enjoy top-tier cuisine in the comfort of their own spaces.”

Dan Merriman | submit

The concept involves Merriman and the team curating bespoke menus and providing full-service dining experiences, complete with professional staff, tailored to each client's preferences. The service will initially operate throughout the UK and Europe, with plans to expand.

Oli Martin, NDG co-founder and MasterChef: The Professionals finalist, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration. He said: “Dan's talent and dedication are extraordinary. Partnering with him on this venture allows us to push the boundaries of fine dining and offer unparalleled experiences to our clients.”

Alex Blamire said: “Our team at Aven have reached a level of excellence that enables us to explore new opportunities. Working with Dan on 'At Home with Dan' is an exciting step forward in bringing our vision and passion to a broader audience.”

Social media competition

The team will be running a social media competition to promote the launch of their new venture offering a complimentary meal for four.

For more information or to book an exclusive dining experience, visit www.athomewithdan.co.uk