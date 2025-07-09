Celebrated Lancashire chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen is helping to launch a new restaurant in one of London’s swankiest hotels.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northcote’s Chef Patron/Director, Lisa, has embarked on an exciting consultancy with the prestigious Beaumont Mayfair in London.

This partnership will see her work as Creative Director of The Beaumont alongside Executive Chef Brendan Fyldes in the launch of a new restaurant, Rosi, this autumn, and other upcoming projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Goodwin-Allen is helping launch a new restaurant at The Belmont in Mayfair | Google/Northcote/Canva

Lisa said: “I am delighted to be collaborating with the exceptional team at The Beaumont Mayfair. I look forward to working alongside Brendan and his kitchen brigade to develop menus that celebrate seasonal and the finest British ingredients, as well as contributing to the hotel’s overall food and beverage direction. Together, we aim to create truly exceptional dining experiences for Beaumont guests.”

What does it mean for Northcote?

A spokesman for the Michelin-starred venue in Langho said: “While this consultancy provides Lisa with a prominent presence in London, her commitment and leadership remain steadfast at Northcote in Lancashire.”