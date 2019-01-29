Mascot Harold the giraffe star guest as Burnley pupils get some tips for making healthy choices in life

Children at a Burnley primary school took time out from lessons to get some tips on a range of life issues.

The Life Education Centre visited Holy Trinity Primary School to educate pupils about making healthy choices, hygiene, peer pressure and the dangers associated with all types of drugs and medicines, alcohol and tobacco.

Harold the giraffe with Steven Boardman from the Life Education Centre and year six students James Slater and Sasha Waterworth.

The centre supports personal, social, health and economic education,, known as PSHE, PE and Science PE and Science and parents were invited to their own session to make them fully aware of the topics covered.

The centre, also called the 'Life Bus' spent two days at the school and one of the highlights was a visit from the mascot, Harold the Giraffe.

A spokesman for the school said: "The children love the visits and find them very interesting and exciting, especially when Harold makes an appearance."