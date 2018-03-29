'Marvellous and scandalous': one-woman cabaret show heads to Roughlee

A one-woman cabaret guaranteeing marvellous melodies and scandalous headlines is heading to Roughlee this April as part of the Spot On Lancashire’s spring season of touring.

Rebecca Perry is gearing up to perform her “From Judy to Bette - The Stars of Old Hollywood” show this side of the pond as part of her UK tour, which will see her come to Roughlee Village Centre on Friday 20th April at 7pm.

Suitable for ages 12 and above, the show shines a light on the '30s. Movies are being made faster than you can say MGM, budgets are increasing, and the studios are making pictures bigger and bigger. Within the industry, four women emerge who refuse to be “just another ingénue": Judy Garland, Betty Hutton, Lucille Ball, and Bette Davis each made their own strides to make women a more prominent and powerful force in Hollywood.

“The show is a power-punch of cabaret style entertainment that chronicles the life and times of four trailblazers, who saw their value before anyone else did and fought for the roles that made them famous… and infamous," said Rebecca Perry. "I grew up idolizing these women when I felt like I couldn’t relate to the role models in my generation.

"Something resonated with me in regards to that Old Hollywood charm that Bette, Judy, Betty and Lucille possessed," she added. "They paved the path for women of talent and drive, making it okay to be more than just a pretty face. So go ahead: embrace your inner Lucy, Judy, Betty, or Bette!”

Tickets for the show are available directly from the venue, with further information available at www.spotonlancashire.co.uk.