Marjorie celebrates her 90th birthday

A birthday atmosphere was created at The Manor House Nursing Home, Chatburn, when Miss Marjorie Talbot celebrated her 90th birthday.

The retired midwife and nurse marked the milestone which was attended by Ribble Valley mayoress, Mrs Marilyn Davies.

Marjorie was one of twins born in 1928 in Blackburn and had two older sisters. She attended Christ Church and then St Hilda's schools before working for a short time at the Co-op offices in Blackburn and Carus at Hoddlesden. She then went onto train at Preston as a general nurse and then as a midwife.

Once qualified, she moved to Kirkby, Liverpool to a busy area. During one busy spell, 3,000 babies were delivered in eight months. Marjorie eventually became a nurse tutor at Burnley until her retirement.

Marjorie enjoys singing and was a member of The Melrose Singers. Now, she enjoys singing with Manor House Choir, which performs twice a year. Her hobbies include watching murder mysteries and David Attenboroughs nature programs.