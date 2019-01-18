Marie Curie ‘daffodil volunteers’ are needed in Burnley

Terminal illness charity, Marie Curie, is asking volunteers in Burnley to give two hours of their time to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins, in return for donations.

The charity’s annual fundraiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal, takes place in March and Marie Curie are hoping to get more people than ever wearing the daffodil pin.

The money raised means that Marie Curie nurses can be there for more people living with a terminal illness, providing them with vital one-to-one nursing care and support in their own homes.

Marie Curie community fundraiser in Burnley, Lucy Styles, said: “Whatever your story, donating and wearing a daffodil pin during March unites you with millions of others to help make sure all dying people get the care and support they deserve.

“Volunteering just two hours of your time at a collection near you means that you are raising money to help make sure more dying people get the care and support they need at the end of their lives.

"What’s more, collecting is lots of fun, you can do it on your own or with friends, and Marie Curie will support you from the moment you sign up.”

To volunteer for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal, visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or call Lucy on 01254 855 044.