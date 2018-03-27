Man who admits child porn charges may be facing jail

A 41-year-old Padiham man, who admitted child porn charges involving almost 1,000 images and videos, could be facing jail.

Matthew Hindle was caught after police raided his home and seized and examined computer equipment, Burnley magistrates were told.

Hindle pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child - one involving 188 Category A images - the most serious level- one regarding 158 pictures of Category B and the third involving 645 photographs of Category C.

The offences took place on or before February 24th, 2017, at Burnley.

Prosecutor Mr Andrew Robinson told the hearing it was not suggested the defendant physically distributed any images.

Mr Robinson said: "When he was interviewed, he accepted he had the items on his computer in a folder that would have been accessed by others."

Mr Geoff Ireland, defending, said Hindle's sister had provided a reference which would be put before the court.

Hindle, of Peel Street, will be sentenced on Monday, May 14th, at Burnley Crown Court, after the justices said their sentencing powers were inadequate.

He was given unconditional bail.