Crews were called to extinguish a blaze at a property in Hall Street.

The incident happened just after 5pm on Thursday.

The fire was contained to the kitchen only and crews extinguished it using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit.

Police and paramedics also attended and one man was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital having sustained minor burns to his face.

Firefighters were at the scene for approximately two hours.