Man, pensioner and seven-year-old child injured in 'serious' Ribble Valley crash

A 46-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A59 Sawley, near Clitheroe, this morning (Saturday).

The incident happened at about 10-10am when a Volvo V60 travelling South West lost control and was in collision with a Mitsubishi Colt travelling in the opposite direction.

Police said the driver of the Volvo, a 46-year-old man from the Ribble Valley, suffered serious injuries and is currently at the Royal Blackburn Hospital. A seven-year-old girl travelling in the Volvo suffered minor injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, an 80-year-old woman from Burnley, suffered internal injuries and is currently in a serious condition at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Tac Ops, said: “This was a serious collision, which has left two people with significant injuries and I would appeal for anyone with information, anyone who may have dashcam footage or any witnesses who have not already been spoken with to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0550 of today (December 8th)