The man, in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene in Smalden Lane, Bolton by Bowland yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, July 26).

A 999 call brought emergency services rushing to the scene at 2pm where they found a man was trapped underneath a wagon, suffering catastrophic injuries.

Two air ambulances, a land ambulance and a rapid response unit attended, alongside police and fire crews.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 2.15pm yesterday (Tuesday, July 26) to reports of an industrial accident on Smalden Lane, Bolton by Bowland.

“A man in his 50s had become trapped under a wagon, suffering fatal injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive and the police is underway.

“Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this sad and difficult time.”

The force has not released any further details about the casualty or the accident at this stage.

Smalden Lane was closed in both directions for several hours and a diversion was put in place whilst the emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service added: “We attended an incident on Smalden Lane following a 999 call at 2pm. An ambulance, response vehicle and two air ambulances went to the scene.