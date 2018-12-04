Man jailed for drug offence after he is caught in Burnley park

A man has been jailed for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

On Thursday, August 2nd, officers from the Targeted Crime Team intercepted a vehicle travelling from Bradford into Lancashire believed to be transporting Class A drugs.

The vehicle, a black VW Golf, travelled from Bradford through Colne and was eventually located in Towneley Park, Burnley.

The driver was Benjamin Boyes (27), of Curred Street, Bradford. He was found in possession of cash, mobile phones and a quantity of Class A drugs namely crack cocaine and heroin.

The drugs amounted to almost 100 street deals worth over £1000.

Today at Preston Crown Court Boyes was sentenced to 39 months in jail after he had admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Sgt Haydn Sibley, of East Targetted Crime Unit, said: “County lines gangs pose a significant threat to vulnerable adults and children upon whom they rely to facilitate and conduct their illegal activities.

"Exposure to this level of gang exploitation has the potential to create both emotional and physical harm and we continue to make efforts to tackle this criminality.

“We are working closely with the other North West police forces and our partners in local authorities, health and social services to tackle county lines criminal activity so that we can keep our communities safe.

"Our activities form part of our on-going response to tackle serious and organised crime within our communities and in particular county lines activity.

“As always we need intelligence coming from members of the public to alert us to potential drugs activity so that we can investigate and continue to disrupt these organised gangs.

"I would encourage anyone who feels that they have information that could help to contact us or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”