Man jailed after stabbing ex-partner

A man has been jailed for almost nine years after stabbing his ex-partner.



Matthew Greenwood drove from his home in Bolton and lay in wait for his victim in Chipping.

He then attacked her from behind using a knife he had brought with him and stabbed her several times in the abdomen and back. He also ran the knife across her throat in a slitting motion as she screamed for help before driving off.

The victim, (20), was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

Greenwood (28), of George Street, Bolton, was arrested a short time later at Rivington Services on the M61.

The incident happened in January this year.

Greenwood pleaded guilty to Section 18 assault and was sentenced at Burnley Crown Court to eight years and eight months.

Detective Constable Karen Haynes, of Burnley CID, said: “I am pleased with the sentence which reflects the gravity of the offence. This was a nasty and clearly premeditated attack on a young woman who must have been absolutely terrified of what was going to happen to her. She is very fortunate not to have been more seriously injured.”