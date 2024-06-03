Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a property in Burnley over the weekend.

Three fire engines from Burnley and Nelson were called to Briercliffe Road on Sunday at 12-30pm. Firefighters used one hose reel and a positive-pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the blaze.