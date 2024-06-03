Man in hospital after fire breaks out in Burnley property
A man was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a property in Burnley over the weekend.
Three fire engines from Burnley and Nelson were called to Briercliffe Road on Sunday at 12-30pm. Firefighters used one hose reel and a positive-pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the blaze.
They treated one casualty using a first aid kit before placing them in the care of North West Ambulance Service paramedics. Crews remained in attendance for several hours.
