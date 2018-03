A 54-year-old man is alleged to have given the name and details of his twin brother when stopped by police, a court heard.

Kurt Paul Stephens is charged with driving whilst disqualified ad without insurance on Active Way, Burnley.

He is also facing charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Stephens, of McLindon Court in the town, will have his case heard at Burnley Crown Court and was unconditionally bailed until Monday, April 23rd.