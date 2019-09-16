Man found in Burnley street with a machete was threatening to 'chop someone up' court told

A man, found with a machete in Burnley, was threatening to 'chop someone up', a court heard.

Jordan Lawrence Moriarty was arrested after police turned up to the 6am trouble, on Canning Street.

The 29-year-old had a record for having blades.

The town’s magistrates were told by prosecutor Mr Matthew Siddall: "It was a proper machete, with quite a long blade and there was a risk of serious disorder.”

Moriarty had a previous conviction for possessing a blade and also had a warning for possessing a blade.

Mr Dylan Bradshaw, for Moriarty, told the hearing: " He does have previous convictions, which means a minimum of six months in custody, unless it would be unjust to send him to prison.

"I do have representations about that, but I am not going to make them at this stage.”

He added:” It’s a dangerous weapon per se."

The defendant, of Slaidburn Avenue, Burnley, admitted possessing a knife blade/ sharp pointed article, on August 25th. He was committed on unconditional bail to Burnley Crown Court for sentence on October 28th.