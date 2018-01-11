Man flouted court order when he turned up at former friend's home

A 29-year-old man flouted a court order by turning up at an ex-friend's home before he broke a window, a court heard.

James Brierley was banned from attending the address on Palace Street, Burnley, by a restraining order, imposed on Wednesday, August 30th last year, the town's magistrates were told.

Brierley is now set to be assessed before he is sentenced, after the hearing was told his offending was linked to mental health difficulties.

The defendant, of Oak Street, Burnley, admitted breaching a restraining order and damage to the tune of £125, on Saturday, December 23rd, 2017.

His case was adjourned for a pre- sentence report and he will be sentenced at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 21st.