Man charged with theft and fraud offences

A man has been charged with three counts of stealing from motor vehicles and 19 counts of fraud in the Reedley and Burnley areas.

Wesley Andrews (40) of Burnley, was remanded in custody after being charged with the offences.

His case is due to be heard at court in the New Year.

Sgt Gary Hennighan, of Burnley Police, said: “This is a reminder to people not to leave items of value – particularly cash cards and money inside cars, especially on show.

“People need to be vigilant around looking after cash cards, especially those with contactless capability because, if stolen and not noticed, criminals can quickly rack up the spending.”