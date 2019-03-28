Man banned from Burnley town centre after he touched people flouted order and kissed child's hand court hears

A man, who was banned from a town centre in a bid to stop him touching people, turned up and kissed a little girl's hand, a court heard.

Andrew Travis is not allowed into Burnley town centre, after being given a community protection notice.

Prosecutor Alex Mann told the town's magistrates the aim of the notice was to try and keep the 58-year-old out of the town centre.

It had an unusual condition - he was not to touch people without their consent.

She said:"One of the main reasons the notice was obtained was because of complaints from members of the public about him going up and touching them.

"It's without any malice, but people don't want it to happen. It's something the community is upset about."

Mrs Mann said on Friday, October 12th, the defendant had been in the town centre and had allegedly gone up to a child and kissed her on the hand.

The prosecutor added:" It doesn't seem to have caused any harm on this occasion. The lady with her didn't want to make a statement."

The defendant, of Albion Terrace, Burnley, attended court with a support worker. Travis, who is on employment and support allowance, admitted failing to comply with a community protection notice.

He was fined £20, with a £30 victim surcharge.